Armenian PM tells France 24 he will resign on October 15

22:15, 10 Oct 2018
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he would tender his resignation in the coming days in preparation for an early election in December.

Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9-10, give or take a day,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told France 24.

The Prime Minister also said he will resign on October 15, France 24 editor Marc Perelman said in a Twitter post.

France 24 will air the interview tomorrow.

