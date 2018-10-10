Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Armenia

20:42, 10 Oct 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Armenia for an official visit.

At Zvartnots Airport he was welcomed by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie. Within the framework of the visit Justin Trudeau will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Canadian PM will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will host an official dinner in honor of his Canadian counterpart. Justin Trudeau will wrap up the visit on October 13.

