Hayk Marutyan takes office as Yerevan Mayor

During the inaugural sitting of the Yerevan City Council, Hayk Marutyan assumed the Yerevan Mayo’s Office by virtue of law. The official inauguration ceremony is scheduled for October 13 after Francophonie events wrap up in Armenia.

Marutyan congratulated the Council on the occasion of the first sitting. He said to be excited and happy with the fact that the members of the Council elected through free, fair and transparent elections truly represent the residents of Yerevan.

He urged all members to be attentive to the needs and problems of the residents and raise all issues at the Council.