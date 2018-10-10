Hayk Marutyan takes office as Yerevan Mayor

13:32, 10 Oct 2018
Off

During the inaugural sitting of the Yerevan City Council, Hayk Marutyan assumed the Yerevan Mayo’s Office by virtue of law. The official inauguration ceremony is scheduled for October 13 after Francophonie events wrap up in Armenia.

Marutyan congratulated the Council on the occasion of the first sitting. He said to be excited and happy with the fact that the members of the Council elected through free, fair and transparent elections truly represent the residents of Yerevan.

The Mayor said he will make no distinction between the factions represented in the Council, because “we have to work together and take every second to think about our city and its residents.”

He urged all members to be attentive to the needs and problems of the residents and raise all issues at the Council.

