Kenya bus crash kills at least 50

At least 50 people have been killed after a bus travelling from the Kenyan capital Nairobi to Kisumu, in the west, veered off the road, police say, the BBC reports.

Many reportedly died when the vehicle overturned. Police fear the death toll may rise, with the possibility of passengers trapped in the wreckage.

“The roof of the bus was ripped off,” a local official said.

Police said the driver had lost control and plunged down a slope at a notorious accident black spot.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost 51 people,” Kenya’s police chief Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM radio.

The bus was carrying 52 passengers at the time of the crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.