Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun arriving in Armenia today

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun departed is leading an official delegation to Armenia to partake in the 17th Summit of the International Organization of la Francophonie (IOF) in Yerevan on October 11-12, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The delegation included caretaker Minister of Culture Ghattas Khoury, caretaker Tourism Minister Avedis Kedanian and several other officials, NNA said.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil is expected to join the delegation later on along with several ambassadors and diplomats, it added.

The President is planned to deliver a speech at the Summit tomorrow. He will meet with attending state leaders on the sidelines of the summit.