Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the French city of Valence headed by Mayor Nicolas Daragon.

Issues related to the further development of ties between capital Stepanakert and Valence within the framework of a twin town agreement were discussed at the meeting.

President Sahakyan hailed the dynamic development of bilateral relations, underlining that the expansion and deepening of cooperation with different towns of France is of special importance for Artsakh.