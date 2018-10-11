Armenia assumes presidency of the International Organization of La Francophonie

19:15, 11 Oct 2018
Madagascar handed over the presidency of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) to Armenia today during the plenary session of the heads of the official delegations of Francophone countries.

“We fully realize the responsibility that the Republic of Armenia undertakes in terms of ensuring the presidency over the next two years,” Armenian President said.

He expressed his appreciation to all member countries and governments for the high confidence.

“Confronted with so many challenges that face our societies, it is crucial for us to rally around our universal values, based on the shared respect for our diversity by constantly encouraging exchange and solidarity between different parts of the commonwealth of La Francophonie. These are the conditions that can make of the motto of “Living together” a source of peace and prosperity in the Francophone area,” the Prime Minister stated.

The meeting focused on the election of OIF Secretary General, as well as on the need for entertaining a closer dialogue and enhanced cooperation between the Francophone countries.

