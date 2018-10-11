France 24: Armenian PM announces resignation, snap elections – Video

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced he would resign on October 15, paving the way for snap parliamentary elections on or around December 10. Pashinyan was speaking to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

“Early elections should be held around December 9 or 10, give or take a day. It will be in that timeframe so I will have to tender my resignation by October 16,” Pashinyan told FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman.