Pashinyan, Macron cancel stamp dedicated to Charles Aznavour

In tribute to Charles Aznavour, a souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “World famous Armenian: Charles Aznavour” has been cancelled and put into circulation by “HayPost” CJSC in the premises of the Sport and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan within the framework of 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The souvenir sheet with nominal value of 870 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 20 000 pcs.

The postage stamp portrays the legendary French-Armenian singer, composer, actor, public figure and the National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour (born Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian) and the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of the picture of Charles Aznavour’s concert which took place on the Republic Square of Yerevan on September 30th, 2006.

The authors of the souvenir sheet’s design are Juan Pablo Gechidjian and Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the President of the Republic of France H. E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia H. E. Mr. Nikol Pashinyan.

The official cancellation ceremony was held in the presence of all the Heads of delegations of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Date of issue: October 11, 2018

Designers: Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 40,0 x 40,0 mm

S/sheet size: 90,0 x 70,0 mm

Print run: 20 000 pcs.