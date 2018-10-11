Singapore Airlines launching world’s longest flight

Photo: SIA

The battle to offer the world’s longest non-stop flight steps up a gear on Thursday, when a new Singapore-to-New York service takes off, the BBC reports.

Singapore Airlines is relaunching the service five years after it withdrew it because it had become too expensive.

It will cover more than 15,000km and is scheduled to take just under 19 hours.

Qantas launched a 17-hour non-stop service from Perth to London earlier this year, while Qatar runs a 17.5-hour service between Auckland and Doha.

The Singapore Airlines is not planning to offer any economy bookings on the route.

The brand new Airbus plane that SIA is using has been configured to seat 161 passengers in all – 67 business passengers and 94 premium economy passengers.