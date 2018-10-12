Air India plane hits wall on take-off

Photo: Air India

A passenger plane travelling from the south Indian city of Trichy to Dubai sustained damage after hitting the airport wall during take off, the BBC reports.

Air India IX 611, which was carrying 130 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely.

Air India, the country’s national carrier, said the two pilots, who have more than 6,500 hours of flying experience between them, have been grounded, pending investigation.

The aircraft has sustained some damage.