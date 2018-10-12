Armenia proud to be a platform for Francophonie Summit – FM

17:31, 12 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia is proud to be the platform of this important international meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a final press conference of the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan.

“Committed to the hospitality traditions of its ancestors, the Armenian nation welcomed delegates from five continents,” the Foreign Minister said.

Mr. Mnatsakanyan he can’t but remind of the “moments of sadness we lived because of the death of Charles Aznavour – a great artist who gave so much to Armenia and France.”

He once again expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for making Armenia part of the national homage to Charles Aznavour on October 5.

Turning to the Francophonie Summit, the Foreign Minister hailed the constructive dialogue under the “Live together” slogan proposed by Armenia.

“We developed a roadmap that sets out the goals we seek to reach to resist the challenges facing our societies,” Minister Mnatsakanyan stated.

He added that the roadmap will guide the organization in its activity in the coming years.

“This roadmap reiterates the Francophonie’s commitment to peace, democracy, humanity, gender equality, cultural and educational diversity,” the Foreign Minister said.

He added that as a presiding country Armenia will implement a number of initiatives in cooperation with OIF, at the same time developing close cooperation with regional and international organizations such as UNESCO, Council of Europe and others.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Canada willing to support Armenia's development, Trudeau tells Pashinyan

20:40, 12 Oct 2018

Louise Mushikiwabo elected OIF Secretary General

16:31, 12 Oct 2018

Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

15:39, 12 Oct 2018

Djivan Gasparyan is 90

13:42, 12 Oct 2018

Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program announces call for applications

12:55, 12 Oct 2018

Air India plane hits wall on take-off

11:56, 12 Oct 2018

John Bolton to visit Armenia to advance American interests

10:36, 12 Oct 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join fundraiser for TUMO & AGBU Centers

09:24, 12 Oct 2018

Macron, Trudeau & others dance to Armenian music

09:05, 12 Oct 2018

Armenia assumes presidency of the International Organization of La Francophonie

19:15, 11 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Canada willing to support Armenia's development, Trudeau tells Pashinyan

Louise Mushikiwabo elected OIF Secretary General

Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

Djivan Gasparyan is 90

Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program announces call for applications

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia