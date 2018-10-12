Armenia proud to be a platform for Francophonie Summit – FM

Armenia is proud to be the platform of this important international meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a final press conference of the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan.

“Committed to the hospitality traditions of its ancestors, the Armenian nation welcomed delegates from five continents,” the Foreign Minister said.

Mr. Mnatsakanyan he can’t but remind of the “moments of sadness we lived because of the death of Charles Aznavour – a great artist who gave so much to Armenia and France.”

He once again expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for making Armenia part of the national homage to Charles Aznavour on October 5.

Turning to the Francophonie Summit, the Foreign Minister hailed the constructive dialogue under the “Live together” slogan proposed by Armenia.

“We developed a roadmap that sets out the goals we seek to reach to resist the challenges facing our societies,” Minister Mnatsakanyan stated.

He added that the roadmap will guide the organization in its activity in the coming years.

“This roadmap reiterates the Francophonie’s commitment to peace, democracy, humanity, gender equality, cultural and educational diversity,” the Foreign Minister said.

He added that as a presiding country Armenia will implement a number of initiatives in cooperation with OIF, at the same time developing close cooperation with regional and international organizations such as UNESCO, Council of Europe and others.