Canada willing to support Armenia’s development, Trudeau tells Pashinyan

Following the official welcome ceremony, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of reciprocal interest including those related to political changes in Armenia.

Justin Trudeau noted that at a time processes endangering democracy are taking place in the world, Armenia set an example to the whole world, which was great not only for Armenia, but also for the entire world.

The Canadian prime Minister underlined that he has arrived in Armenia to express his country’s willingness to support Armenia’s development.

“The democratic processes in Armenia bring honor not only to Armenians but also to the whole world,” he said.

Trudeau noted that Canada is ready to assist Armenia in economic development, attracting investments, improvement of infrastructures and other areas.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted, in turn, that the Armenian government aims to change the country’s economic structure making Armenia a technological country and expressed confidence that there is a necessary potential for that.

The Prime Minister added that the Armenian government has made serious progress in overcoming the corruption and convinced that it will promote the improvement of the business environment and economic progress.

Nikol Pashinyan donated gave Justin Trudeau the Armenian translation of his “Common Ground” book.

“This comes as another proof of my words that you have a special role in the perception of Armenian citizens and this is the Armenian translation of your book, which I am delighted to present to you,” the Prime Minister noted.

Justin Trudeau thanked for the book, noting that he was unaware of the translation and was very happy about it.