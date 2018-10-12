Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join fundraiser for TUMO & AGBU Centers

AGBU will celebrate the achievements of Armenian footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a midfielder at FC Arsenal, during its biennial fundraising gala at The Dorchester in London on November 3. The gala is hosted by Joseph Oughourlian, an AGBU Central Board member, and his wife Jenny. Its proceeds will be directed towards expanding the innovative programming of the TUMOxAGBU Centers by continuing to introduce new courses and workshops, invite guest speakers and extend access to more participants.

Deemed an idol among youth, Mkhitaryan has empowered thousands of Armenian children who look up to him and feel inspired by his athletic accomplishments. For years, he has been involved in charity projects across Armenia, often spending time with children from vulnerable communities. After becoming a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Armenia in 2016, Mkhitaryan has more vigorously championed children’s rights to education, sports and play. “Creating new educational opportunities for children to nourish their talents is close to my heart because years ago, as a child, I learned to focus, work hard and not give up,” says Mkhitaryan, an avid advocate of dynamic educational tools.

Since their inception in 2015, the two TUMOxAGBU Centers have touched the lives of 3,000 students. These state-of-the-art facilities offer bright, promising students access to free hands-on programs, helping them discover their talents, acquire new digital skills and boost their creativity. Building on its mission to make innovative and quality education accessible to more young people, AGBU continues helping shape the next generation of skilled and educated Armenians through various programs and initiatives, including the partnership with TUMO, which yielded the establishment of these centers.

Around 300 guests, including AGBU leadership, members, friends and representatives of AGBU Young Professionals from across the United Kingdom and Europe, are expected to attend the gala. AGBU hosts its London Gala every two years to engage its friends and members in some of the most important causes of the Global Armenian Nation. The 2016 London Gala featured the Right Honourable Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham as a keynote speaker and raised 245,000 pounds for the AGBU Humanitarian Emergency Relief for Syrian Armenians.