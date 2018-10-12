John Bolton to visit Armenia to advance American interests

10:36, 12 Oct 2018
Photo: AP

 

John Bolton, Assistant to US President for National Security Affairs, will be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues. The trip will start on October 20.

