Participants of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie danced to Armenian music during a reception that followed a gala concert at the Republic Square. Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan shared a video on Twitter.

Frankofonie, Armenia full version pic.twitter.com/1hB7F8JXSr — Shavarsh Kocharyan (@Sh_Kocharyan) October 11, 2018