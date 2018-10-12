Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

Photo: PA

Princess Eugenie has married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the BBC reports.

The ninth in line to the throne was watched by her grandmother, the Queen, and Prince Philip, along with other members of her family.

Celebrities were also among the 850 guests at the ceremony, including Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams.

Guests held onto their hats in strong winds, as the young bridal party struggled to stay on their feet.

After the wedding, the couple took a horse-drawn carriage ride through the town, watched by around 1,200 members of the public in the castle grounds, and more well-wishers outside.