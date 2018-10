Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of teh Armenian Genocide victims.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Justin Trudeau then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute and left a note in the guest book.

The Canadian Prime Minister also planted a fir tree in the Memory Alley.