MEP Jaromir Stetina visits Artsakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received today Member of the European Parliament Jaromir Stetina.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-EU cooperation. Masis Mayilian stressed the necessity of establishing direct contacts between Artsakh and the European Union, noting the consolidation of democratic institutions and development of the education, science and health spheres as the possible directions of cooperation.

In this context, the Foreign Minister noted that the isolation of Artsakh from international and regional processes is unacceptable, expressing confidence that the development of the Artsakh-EU relations will promote the establishment of stability and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The sides stressed the importance of intensive efforts aimed at the development of cooperation within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy. They also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the activities of the EP Group of Friendship with Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian wished success to Jaromir Stetina in the upcoming European Parliament elections in May 201