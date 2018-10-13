Socks and photos: Armenian PM’s gift to Canada’s Trudeau

00:23, 13 Oct 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has given his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau a couple of his father’s photos taken in Yerevan in 1984 and a pair of socks knit in the colors of the Armenian flag.

The photos of Justin Trudeau’s father Pierre Trudeau were found in the archives of the state Security Committee.

Justin Trudeau, who was too young at the time, was never captured on cameras, as he presented no interest for the security services.

Nikol Pashinyan handed Mr. Trudeau a pair of socks knit in the colors of the Armenian flag. Two samples of the socks have been made by one of the Armenian companies – one for Trudeau and one for Pashinyan.

“Justin and I have agreed to wear the socks at our meeting tomorrow,” Nikol Pashinyan later said in a Facebook post.

The Armenian Prime Minister today hosted an official dinner in honor of Justin Trudeau, who is paying an official visit to Armenia.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Canada willing to support Armenia's development, Trudeau tells Pashinyan

20:40, 12 Oct 2018

Armenia proud to be a platform for Francophonie Summit - FM

17:31, 12 Oct 2018

Louise Mushikiwabo elected OIF Secretary General

16:31, 12 Oct 2018

Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

15:39, 12 Oct 2018

Djivan Gasparyan is 90

13:42, 12 Oct 2018

Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program announces call for applications

12:55, 12 Oct 2018

Air India plane hits wall on take-off

11:56, 12 Oct 2018

John Bolton to visit Armenia to advance American interests

10:36, 12 Oct 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join fundraiser for TUMO & AGBU Centers

09:24, 12 Oct 2018

Macron, Trudeau & others dance to Armenian music

09:05, 12 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Canada willing to support Armenia's development, Trudeau tells Pashinyan

Armenia proud to be a platform for Francophonie Summit - FM

Louise Mushikiwabo elected OIF Secretary General

Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

Djivan Gasparyan is 90

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia