1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Armenian restaurant in Glendale

13:18, 15 Oct 2018
Off

One man died and another was wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a the Armenian Ararat restaurant in Glendale Saturday night, police said. The shooter remains at large, KTLA reports.

One man struck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was estimated to be in his 40s or 50s.  A second man suffered a grazing wound, police said.

According to the source, the investigation is focusing on interviewing at least 100 people who were gathered at the banquet hall for celebrations.

The attacker got into a dark-colored SUV and sped away following the shooting, he said. No further description was available.

