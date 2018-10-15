Armenia confirms participation in Eurovision 2019

Armenia has confirmed its participation in Eurovision 2019. The Public TV has not revealed any details of the national selection.

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place at the Expo Tel Aviv (International Convention Center) in Israel on Tuesday 14, Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 May 2019.

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Lisbon, Portugal, saw Netta Barzilai crowned the winner with Toy; the Billboard chart-topping dance track written by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger. Netta’s victory means Israel will host the contest for a third time having previously staged the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in 1979 and 1999. Israel has participated 42 times since its first appearance in 1973.