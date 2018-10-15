Presidents of Armenia, Artsakh meet in Stepanakert

17:56, 15 Oct 2018
The Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh Armen Sarkissian and Bako Sahakyan have discussed a wide of issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states.

Following the meeting the Presidents and their spouses took a walk in Stepanakert and visited Shushi.

President Armen Sarkissian spent Sunday in Artsakh. At the Revival Square in Stepanakert, he participated at the Produce Festive Fair dedicated to the Day of Agricultural Worker. At the Fair were presented the culture, produce, and goodies of Artsakh.

President Sarkissian toured the Fair, conversed with the farmers, who brought their produce here, and the visitors of the market, and enjoyed the hospitality of the Artsakhi people.

