US interested in Armenia’s success in the development of democracy

The US government is interested in Armenia’s success in the development of democracy, economic progress, and other priorities for the country and is ready to assist the Armenian government in the reform process, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Geoeges Kent said he’s glad to visit Armenia at a time of ongoing changes and added that the US attaches importance to the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia.

Pm Nikol Pashinyan briefed the guest on domestic political processes in the country and noted that Armenia is steadily moving along the path of democratic development, which, he said, is an inner belief and value rather than political orientation.

The Prime Minister also spoke about consistent work in the fight against corruption and reforms in different spheres.

During the meeting the parties exchanged views on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the current international situation, regional challenges and other issues.