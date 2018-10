Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to issue a statement later today.

“Armenia is entering a historic period called to complete the the non-violent, velvet revolution that took place in Armenia in spring,” the Prime Minister said at a government sitting today.

He said he will come forth with a more precises statement later today.

PM Nikol Pashinyan had earlier announced plans to resign in a bid to trigger early elections, which he hopes to hold in the first half of December.