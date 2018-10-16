Azerbaijan blacklists Russian women visiting Nagorno Karabakh for Women for Peace forum

Photo: Galkin Nikolay/TASS

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has banned several Russian female politicians and activists from entering the country after they visited Nagorno Karabakh , TASS reports.

The list includes among others first deputy chairperson of the Duma international affairs committee Svetlana Zhurova, writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya and the founder of Vera Hospice Charity Fund, Nyuta Federmesser. They visited the mostly Armenian populated Azerbaijani enclave within the framework of the Women for Peace initiative of Armenian prime minister’s wife, Anna Pashinyan, the press service said.

Also on the list are head of the Volunteers Helping Orphans charity Yelena Alshanskaya, journalists Katerina Gordeyeva and Kira Altman, director of the DreamSki foundation Olga Shilova.

