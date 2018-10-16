Baku’s attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable – Sharmazanov

17:13, 16 Oct 2018
Off

Attempts by Azerbaijani leadership to give religious coloring to the Karabakh conflict are unacceptable, says Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly.

“The Karabakh conflict has no religious coloring. Armenia enjoys good relations with a number of Muslim countries, where Armenians have a high status and preserve the Armenian monuments,” Sharmazanov said at a meeting with President of the International Council of the International Society for Human Rights Thomas Shirrmacher and Professor of the University of Bonn Christine Schirrmacher.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the importance of preserving national and religious values. According to Eduard Sharmazanov, the Christian civilization is endangered and he has raised the issue of preserving the Christian heritage at different parliamentary platforms. In this context he raised the issue of destruction of Armenian monuments in Nakhijevan.

Reference was made to regional issues, the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Edward Sharmazanov noted that the main challenges include security, Azerbaijan’s warlike rhetoric and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia.

The Vice-Speaker stressed that the attempts by the Azerbaijani leadership to present the Karabakh issue as a religious conflict between Muslims and Christians are “false.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

16:55, 16 Oct 2018

Jose Mourinho charged for Newcastle comments

16:43, 16 Oct 2018

Europe-Artsakh relations discussed in Stepanakert

15:24, 16 Oct 2018

Turkish trespasser detained Armenia border

13:40, 16 Oct 2018

Nagorno-Karabakh a party with the decisive voice in the peace settlement, Armenian FM says

12:36, 16 Oct 2018

Armenia entering a historic period, PM says

11:19, 16 Oct 2018

Azerbaijan blacklists Russian women visiting Nagorno Karabakh for Women for Peace forum

10:20, 16 Oct 2018

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies aged 65

10:15, 16 Oct 2018

Presidents of Armenia, Artsakh meet in Stepanakert

17:56, 15 Oct 2018

Street in Istanbul named after Hrant Dink

16:56, 15 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

Jose Mourinho charged for Newcastle comments

Europe-Artsakh relations discussed in Stepanakert

Turkish trespasser detained Armenia border

Nagorno-Karabakh a party with the decisive voice in the peace settlement, Armenian FM says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia