Baku’s attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable – Sharmazanov

Attempts by Azerbaijani leadership to give religious coloring to the Karabakh conflict are unacceptable, says Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly.

“The Karabakh conflict has no religious coloring. Armenia enjoys good relations with a number of Muslim countries, where Armenians have a high status and preserve the Armenian monuments,” Sharmazanov said at a meeting with President of the International Council of the International Society for Human Rights Thomas Shirrmacher and Professor of the University of Bonn Christine Schirrmacher.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the importance of preserving national and religious values. According to Eduard Sharmazanov, the Christian civilization is endangered and he has raised the issue of preserving the Christian heritage at different parliamentary platforms. In this context he raised the issue of destruction of Armenian monuments in Nakhijevan.

Reference was made to regional issues, the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Edward Sharmazanov noted that the main challenges include security, Azerbaijan’s warlike rhetoric and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia.

The Vice-Speaker stressed that the attempts by the Azerbaijani leadership to present the Karabakh issue as a religious conflict between Muslims and Christians are “false.”