Jose Mourinho charged for Newcastle comments

16:43, 16 Oct 2018
Off

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the over comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after Manchestetlr United’s game against Newcase United on 6 October, the BBC reports.

It is alleged the 55-year-old used “abusive, insulting or improper language” following United’s 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

He has until 18:00 BST on 19 October to respond to the FA charge.

Mourinho had been under pressure amid reports he would be sacked.

His side had been 2-0 down at half-time of the Premier League game, against a winless Newcastle, but they rallied in the final 20 minutes to win with goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.



