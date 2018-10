Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft, has died aged 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the BBC reports.

He had revealed the disease’s return only two weeks ago, after previously being treated for it in 2009.

He had said he and his doctors were “optimistic” about treatment.

His Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends… Personal computing would not have existed without him.”