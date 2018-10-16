Mkhitaryan, Movsisyan on fire as Armenia beat FYR Macedonia 4-0

Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up two goals and scored one as he led Armenia to a 4-0 win over Macedonia in a home match against FYR Macedonia.

Marcos Pizzelli scored the first goal with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. In the 66th minute Yura Movsisyan scored his first goal after the return to the national team following an assist by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan scored the third goal from a free kick in the 80th minute.

Mkhitaryan sealed the victory with a free kick seconds before the final whistle.