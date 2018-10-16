Mkhitaryan, Movsisyan on fire as Armenia beat FYR Macedonia 4-0

21:56, 16 Oct 2018
Off

Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up two goals and scored one as he led Armenia to a 4-0 win over Macedonia in a home match against FYR Macedonia.

Marcos Pizzelli scored the first goal with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. In the 66th minute Yura Movsisyan scored his first goal after the return to the national team following an assist by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan scored the third goal from a free kick in the 80th minute.

Mkhitaryan sealed the victory with a free kick seconds before the final whistle.

 

 

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia's President accepts Government's resignation

21:13, 16 Oct 2018

Armenian PM resigns in a bid to trigger early elections

20:01, 16 Oct 2018

Tumo Center officially launches in Paris today

18:08, 16 Oct 2018

Baku's attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable - Sharmazanov

17:13, 16 Oct 2018

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

16:55, 16 Oct 2018

Jose Mourinho charged for Newcastle comments

16:43, 16 Oct 2018

Europe-Artsakh relations discussed in Stepanakert

15:24, 16 Oct 2018

Turkish trespasser detained Armenia border

13:40, 16 Oct 2018

Nagorno-Karabakh a party with the decisive voice in the peace settlement, Armenian FM says

12:36, 16 Oct 2018

Armenia entering a historic period, PM says

11:19, 16 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President accepts Government's resignation

Armenian PM resigns in a bid to trigger early elections

Tumo Center officially launches in Paris today

Baku's attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable - Sharmazanov

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia