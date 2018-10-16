Tumo Center officially launches in Paris today

18:08, 16 Oct 2018
Off

Ani Zeytountsian
Public Radio of Armenia

Tumo Paris will be officially launched today. The capital of France will thus become the first international location of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

Speaking about the similarities between the two centers, TUMO’s founding CEO Marie Lou Papazian said “both are free of charge, both are meant for teens aged 12-18, both pursue the same mission and apply the same approach.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is the author of the idea and the French capital will cover all expenses. After a recent visit to Armenia she decided to launch a similar center in France for both Armenian and French students. The teaching will be in French.

Meanwhile, another TUMO center is expected to open its doors in Beirut, Lebanon on November 21, where the teaching will be in Western Armenian.

The TUMO Center in Yerevan is also planning to offer students a choice between Eastern and Western Armenian.

There are three TUMO centers in Armenia: in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri, as well as one in Stepanakert. More are on the way in Koghb, Masis and other locations in Armenia and abroad.

On November 3 AGBU will host a fundraising gala at The Dorchester in London. Its proceeds will be directed towards expanding the innovative programming of the TUMO and AGBU Centers by continuing to introducing new courses and workshops, inviting guest speakers and extending access to more participants.

The event will celebrate the achievements of Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a midfielder at FC Arsenal, who has been involved in charity projects across Armenia over years.

Around 300 guests, including AGBU leadership, members, friends and representatives of AGBU Young Professionals from across the United Kingdom and Europe, are expected to attend the gala.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Mkhitaryan, Movsisyan on fire as Armenia beat FYR Macedonia 4-0

21:56, 16 Oct 2018

Armenia's President accepts Government's resignation

21:13, 16 Oct 2018

Armenian PM resigns in a bid to trigger early elections

20:01, 16 Oct 2018

Baku's attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable - Sharmazanov

17:13, 16 Oct 2018

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

16:55, 16 Oct 2018

Jose Mourinho charged for Newcastle comments

16:43, 16 Oct 2018

Europe-Artsakh relations discussed in Stepanakert

15:24, 16 Oct 2018

Turkish trespasser detained Armenia border

13:40, 16 Oct 2018

Nagorno-Karabakh a party with the decisive voice in the peace settlement, Armenian FM says

12:36, 16 Oct 2018

Armenia entering a historic period, PM says

11:19, 16 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Mkhitaryan, Movsisyan on fire as Armenia beat FYR Macedonia 4-0

Armenia's President accepts Government's resignation

Armenian PM resigns in a bid to trigger early elections

Baku's attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable - Sharmazanov

US supports democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia, State Dep. official says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia