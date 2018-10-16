Tumo Center officially launches in Paris today

Ani Zeytountsian

Public Radio of Armenia

Tumo Paris will be officially launched today. The capital of France will thus become the first international location of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

Speaking about the similarities between the two centers, TUMO’s founding CEO Marie Lou Papazian said “both are free of charge, both are meant for teens aged 12-18, both pursue the same mission and apply the same approach.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is the author of the idea and the French capital will cover all expenses. After a recent visit to Armenia she decided to launch a similar center in France for both Armenian and French students. The teaching will be in French.

Meanwhile, another TUMO center is expected to open its doors in Beirut, Lebanon on November 21, where the teaching will be in Western Armenian.

The TUMO Center in Yerevan is also planning to offer students a choice between Eastern and Western Armenian.

There are three TUMO centers in Armenia: in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri, as well as one in Stepanakert. More are on the way in Koghb, Masis and other locations in Armenia and abroad.

On November 3 AGBU will host a fundraising gala at The Dorchester in London. Its proceeds will be directed towards expanding the innovative programming of the TUMO and AGBU Centers by continuing to introducing new courses and workshops, inviting guest speakers and extending access to more participants.

The event will celebrate the achievements of Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a midfielder at FC Arsenal, who has been involved in charity projects across Armenia over years.

Around 300 guests, including AGBU leadership, members, friends and representatives of AGBU Young Professionals from across the United Kingdom and Europe, are expected to attend the gala.