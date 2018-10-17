Armenia improves ranking in Global Competitiveness Report 2018

16:25, 17 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia is ranked 70th (up from 72nd last year) among 140 countries in the Global Competitiveness Report 2018 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) today.

Armenia’s partners in the Eurasian Economic Union Russia and Kazakhstan are ranked 43ed and 59th respectively. Kyrgyzstan is 98th, no data is available about Belarus.

Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan are placed 66th and 69th respectively, Turkey is 61st, Iran is 89th.

The WEF assesses the world’s biggest economies across almost 100 different indicators, from the quality of infrastructure to life expectancy and the jobs market.

The Geneva-based organization has added several new metrics to its 2018 study, such as workforce diversity, press freedom and how hierarchical the biggest companies are in a particular economy.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

China donates 200 ambulance cars to Armenia

15:21, 17 Oct 2018

Ten killed in Crimean college blast

15:07, 17 Oct 2018

Syrian-Armenian exhibition and fair opens in Yerevan

14:32, 17 Oct 2018

Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational marijuana

11:32, 17 Oct 2018

Group detained in an attempt to cross Armenian-Turkish border

10:56, 17 Oct 2018

Mkhitaryan, Movsisyan on fire as Armenia beat FYR Macedonia 4-0

21:56, 16 Oct 2018

Armenia's President accepts Government's resignation

21:13, 16 Oct 2018

Armenian PM resigns in a bid to trigger early elections

20:01, 16 Oct 2018

Tumo Center officially launches in Paris today

18:08, 16 Oct 2018

Baku's attempt to present Karabakh issue as a religious conflict unacceptable - Sharmazanov

17:13, 16 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

China donates 200 ambulance cars to Armenia

Ten killed in Crimean college blast

Syrian-Armenian exhibition and fair opens in Yerevan

Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational marijuana

Group detained in an attempt to cross Armenian-Turkish border

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia