Assault kills 17 in Crimea college attack

17:25, 17 Oct 2018
Off
Photo:  Sputnik/Catherine Keizo

 

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in an attack at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea, the BBC reports.

Officials initially said an “unidentified explosive device” detonated, but now say all the victims died of gunshot wounds at the technical college in Kerch.

Russian investigators said an 18-year-old student blamed for the attack had killed himself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the motives and causes of the blast will be thoroughly investigated and the results of this effort will be reported to the public, TASS reports.

According to a report by Russia Today, Russia’s Investigative Committee said that everyone killed in the attack on the Crimean college died of gunshot wounds and not in the explosion. It is now being treated as a murder investigation.
