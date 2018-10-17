Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational marijuana

11:32, 17 Oct 2018
Off

Canada has become the second country after Uruguay to legalize possession and use of recreational cannabis, the BBC reports.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the country since 2001.

But concerns remain, including about the readiness for police forces to tackle drug impaired driving.

Information has been sent to 15m households about the new laws and there are public awareness campaigns.

Canadian provinces and municipalities have been preparing for months for the end of cannabis prohibition. They are responsible for setting out where cannabis can be bought and consumed.

