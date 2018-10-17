Group detained in an attempt to cross Armenian-Turkish border

Russian border guards have detained a group trying to illegally cross the Armenian Turkish border the night of October 16, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Defense Department in Armenia informs.

The trespasses tried to secretly cross the Araks River to Armenia, but the attempt was prevented by servicemen of the Artashat department of the border service.

According to preliminary data, the detainees were from South Asia. They have been handed over to Armenian law-enforcement bodies. The purpose of crossing the border will be revealed by competent authorities.