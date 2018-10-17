Reaction to Armenia’s 4-0 win against Macedonia

18:31, 17 Oct 2018
Armenian footballers took to social media to express their delight with the 4-0 win over FYR Macedonia in a UEFA Nations League fixture and express gratitude to fans.

“Very pleased with our performance last night, we need to keep going. Love to everyone,” Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

Forward Yura Movsisyan, who scored his first goal after the return to the national squad, thanked fans and pledged “to do better.”

London’s Arsenal has also referred to the win. “Henrikh Mkhitaryan bossed it for Armenia in their 4-0 win over Macedonia,” the team tweeted.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up two goals and scored one as he led Armenia to a 4-0 win over Macedonia in a home match.

