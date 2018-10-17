Syrian-Armenian exhibition and fair opens in Yerevan

14:32, 17 Oct 2018
Off

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and acting Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan visited the “Spirit of Syrian Culture” exhibition and fair at Yerevan’s Northern Avenue.

The acting PM walked through the booths, watched the works presented by Syrian Armenians and talked to them about their activities.

The exhibition has been organized by the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora, the Armenian Caritas charity NGO, UNHCR Office in Armenia, the Center for Coordination of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues NGO with support from the Yerevan City Hall. The event aims to contribute to the social-economic integration of Syrian Armenians.

“We are doing our best to help Syrian Armenians integrate, become full-fledged members of society and have jobs,” the acting Minister said.

He added that the government is thinking of tax benefits it can provide to Syrian Armenians.

