Ten killed in Crimean college blast

15:07, 17 Oct 2018
Photo: Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

 

Ten people were reported to have been killed in an explosion that rocked a technical college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea,  TASS quotes a spokesperson for the local emergency medical center as saying.

“According to preliminary data, 10 people have died,” a spokesperson said.

The explosion rocked the vocational college on Wednesday afternoon. A source in local law enforcement agencies said that nearly 70 people were injured in the blast.

The city ambulance service said more than 20 people have been hospitalized.

Initial reports had suggested that the blast was some sort of gas explosion.

But a Russian national guard official said the incident was a deliberate “terrorist act.”

