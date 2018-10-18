Ara Güler to be laid to rest on October 20

Legendary Istanbul-based Armenian photographer Ara Güler will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 20 after a funeral ceremony at the Armenian Church of the Holy Trinity, a source told Public Radio of Armenia.

Ara Güler, nicknamed the “Eye of Istanbul,” passed away at the age of 90 late on Wednesday.

Despite being revived shortly after his heart stopped, the artist eventually lost the battle for his life at the intensive care unit.

He photographed a number of politicians and artists including Winston Churchill, Indira Gandhi, Maria Callas, John Berger, Bertrand Russell, Willy Brandt, Alfred Hitchcock, Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso.