Ara Güler will always be remembered with his works that he left behind – Erdogan

Photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called renowned photographer Ara Güler’s family to offer his condolences, the President’s Press Service reports.

Erdogan, who was also photographed by Güler, said the legendary photographer will always be remembered “with his works that he left behind.”

“Photo interviews with many historical people from Winston Churchill to Bertrand Russell, Indira Gandhi to Salvador Dali, Alfred Hitchcock to Picasso will never be erased from memory,” Erdogan said in a message.

“In addition to his works and albums reaching millions in the world’s most important museums and collections, we will always remember with respect with the deep traces left by our lives as a precious person,” the Turkish President said.

Ara Güler, nicknamed the “Eye of Istanbul,” passed away at the age of 90 late on Wednesday.

Despite being revived shortly after his heart stopped, the artist eventually lost the battle for his life at the intensive care unit.