Armenian acting Prime Minister Nkol Pashinyan has offered condolences over the death of photographer Ara Güler.

“I learned with deep sorrow that the great Istanbul-based Armenian photographer Ara Güler passed away at the age of 90. For decades his all-seeing eye captured and recorded images that raised the world photography art to a new level,” the acting PM said.

He extended condolences to the artist’s family, relatives and thousands of admirers of his art in Armenia, Turkey and worldwide.