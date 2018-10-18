Death toll in Crimea college attack rises to 20

09:44, 18 Oct 2018
Off

The death toll in the attack on a college in Crimea has risen to 20, Sputnik quotes deputy head of Kerch city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev as saying.

The official also said that 17 people who had been killed in the college attack were identified. He also added that 8 out of 10 severely wounded were also identified.

“There are 15 students among those killed, including six minors and nine people aged 20-21. Five adults are the employees of the college. There is a total of 20 people killed,” Melgaziev also said.

 

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

No Armenians among Crimea attack victims

10:12, 18 Oct 2018

President, acting PM discuss political processes in Armenia

09:14, 18 Oct 2018

Photographer Ara Güler dies at 90

00:55, 18 Oct 2018

Reaction to Armenia's 4-0 win against Macedonia

18:31, 17 Oct 2018

Assault kills 17 in Crimea college attack

17:25, 17 Oct 2018

Armenia improves ranking in Global Competitiveness Report 2018

16:25, 17 Oct 2018

China donates 200 ambulance cars to Armenia

15:21, 17 Oct 2018

Ten killed in Crimean college blast

15:07, 17 Oct 2018

Syrian-Armenian exhibition and fair opens in Yerevan

14:32, 17 Oct 2018

Canada becomes second country to legalise recreational marijuana

11:32, 17 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

No Armenians among Crimea attack victims

President, acting PM discuss political processes in Armenia

Photographer Ara Güler dies at 90

Reaction to Armenia's 4-0 win against Macedonia

Assault kills 17 in Crimea college attack

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia