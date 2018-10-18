Death toll in Crimea college attack rises to 20

The death toll in the attack on a college in Crimea has risen to 20, Sputnik quotes deputy head of Kerch city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev as saying.

The official also said that 17 people who had been killed in the college attack were identified. He also added that 8 out of 10 severely wounded were also identified.

“There are 15 students among those killed, including six minors and nine people aged 20-21. Five adults are the employees of the college. There is a total of 20 people killed,” Melgaziev also said.