European Court delivers two enlargements on Armenia-related cases

16:56, 18 Oct 2018
The European Court of Human Rights has delivered two judgments on Armenia-related cases. In Ayvazyan v. Armenia case obliges the state to pay EUR 4,500 to the applicant plus any tax that may be chargeable, in respect of non‑pecuniary damage.

The case against the Republic of Armenia was lodged with the Court under Article 34 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms by an Armenian national, Mr. Masis Ayvazyan, on 12 September 2008.

The applicant complained that his detention between 1 and 13 May 2008 had not been authorized by a court and had therefore been unlawful.

In another case (Voskerchyan v. Armenia) the European Court obliges the state to pay the applicant, within three months, EUR 3,000, plus any tax that may be chargeable, in respect of non‑pecuniary damage.

The case originated in an application against the Republic of Armenia lodged with the Court under Article 34 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms by an Armenian national, Mr. Grigor Voskerchyan.

The applicant was born in 1956 and lives in Yerevan. On 19 February 2008 a presidential election was held in Armenia, which was followed by daily protest rallies held at Yerevan’s Freedom Square from 20 February onwards by the supporters of the main opposition candidate, Mr Ter-Petrosyan.

The applicant was the head of Mr Ter‑Petrosyan’s election headquarters in the town of Abovyan and regularly attended the rallies. On 1 March 2008 the assembly at Freedom Square was dispersed by the police, causing mass protests throughout Yerevan.

On 8 March 2008 the applicant was summoned to a local police station in Abovyan where he was questioned about the leaflets that he had prepared and distributed among the demonstrators during the rallies.

On 11 March 2008 the applicant was charged with organizing mass disorder and an attempt to usurp State power.

The applicant complained that the domestic courts had failed to provide relevant and sufficient reasons for his detention.

