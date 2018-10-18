Macron and wife praised Armenian wine, Pashinyan says

15:41, 18 Oct 2018
Guests participating in the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan were impressed by Armenian wine and cognac, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government sitting today.

“Leaders of the world’s best wine-making countries were present. I was pleased to hear the French President and his spouse praise the quality of Armenian wine and “brandy,” as they call it, Pashinyan said.

“This means that we have managed to reach some international standard in the production of drinks,” he said, urging the government to take all measures to encourage local producers to enter new markets.

