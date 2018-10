Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan performed Eduard Baghdasaryan’s Nocturne at a concert at Victoria Hall in Geneva dedicated to a memory of Charles Aznavour.

“It was mesmerizing, almost sacral feeling to play Bagdasaryan’s “Nocturne” in beautiful Victoria Hall in Geneva, under portrait of Charles Aznavour and playing FOR him!!!” Hakhnazaryan said in a Facebook post.

The concert also featured cellist Edgar Moreau and pianist Hayk Melikyan.