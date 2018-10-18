Photographer Ara Güler dies at 90

00:55, 18 Oct 2018
Legendary Turkish Armenian photographer Ara Güler, nicknamed the “Eye of Istanbul,” passed away at the age of 90 late on Wednesday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the source, Despite being revived shortly after his heart stopped, the artist eventually lost the battle for his life at the intensive care unit.

Born on 16th August 1928, Ara Güler studied at Getronagan Armenian High School. His father owned a pharmacy, but had many friends that belonged to the world of art.

Ara Guler’s work is included in the collections of institutions worldwide, such as Paris’s National Library of France; New York’s George Eastman Museum; Das imaginäre Photo-Museum; Museum Ludwig Köln; and Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery

He won several awards for his work, including Turkey’s Photographer of the Century, 1999; Master of Leica, 1962; France’s Légion d’honneur; Lifetime Achievement Lucie Award, 2009; and Turkey’s Grand Prize of Culture and Arts, 2005. In 2004, he was give honorary fellowship by Istanbul’s Yıldız Technical University.

