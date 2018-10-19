6th International Khachaturian Festival kicks off in Yerevan

The 6th International Khachaturian Festival kicked off in Yerevan on October 18. On the renowned composer’s 115th birth anniversary nine concerts to be held within the framework of the month-long festival will present Aram Khachaturian’s musical legacy.

According to Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia, world-known soloists will perform in Armenia.

The festival opened with the “Khachaturian and jazz” concert program, where classical music met jazz, where the symphony and jazz orchestras presented jazz interpretations of Khachaturian’s works.

The festival has been organized by the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia with support from the Ministry of Culture.