ANCA Supporters Across the Garden State Strongly Back Menendez

Friends, supporters, and leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America came together recently in Mahwah, New Jersey to honor U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), a longstanding legislative leader on Armenian issues, as he vies for re-election this November.

The ANCA, which has consistently scored Senator Menendez with an “A+” rating, formally endorsed his candidacy, and is working state-wide to ensure strong voter turnout on Election Day in support of his re-election. Senator Menendez serves as the Ranking Democrat on the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a key panel with vital “advise and consent” powers over presidential appointees and international treaties.

“The ANCA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Senator Robert Menendez,” remarked ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian at the event. “The ANCA looks forward to working with Senator Menendez on our content rich legislative agenda during the upcoming 116th Congress. Our ANCA agenda includes, but is not limited to, securing a new U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty, working towards a new Millennium Challenge Compact for Armenia that will rebuild close to 100 schools across rural Armenia, and ensuring that direct U.S. aid to the Republic of Artsakh continues to be appropriated by Congress,” added Hamparian.

Senator Menendez has an outstanding, proven track-record of support on key Armenian American community concerns, beginning with his election as mayor of Union City in 1986, his time in the New Jersey state legislature from 1988 to 1992, and his 1992 election to the U.S. House of Representatives. As a member of the House International Relations Committee, then-Congressman Menendez voted in favor of the Armenian Genocide Resolution in 2000 and 2005, setting the stage for future House consideration of the measure.

In 2014, as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Menendez led the Committee passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, with bipartisan support. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joined all the panel’s Democrats in voting for the measure, making it the first time in 25 years that a Senate committee had reaffirmed the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.136) currently under Senate consideration, which Senator Menendez has spearheaded, has 16 cosponsors to date.