Armenia, Korea agree to promote and protect investments

Armenia and Korea have signed an Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.

The document was signed by Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Korea’s Ambassador to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun. The parties hope the agreement will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to take practical measures to deepen and expand cooperation with the Republic of Korea in different spheres., namely trade, agriculture and tourism.

In this context special reference was made to the perspectives of establishment of cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking about domestic development, the acting Foreign Minister highlighted Armenia’s commitment to fight corruption and reinforce the judicial system. He attached importance to the implementation of exchange programs in the fields of high technologies and innovation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues and the ways of their solution. The parties attached importance to the need to solve issues exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of internationally recognized formats.