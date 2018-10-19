Armenia, Korea agree to promote and protect investments

13:53, 19 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia and Korea have signed an Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.

The document was signed by Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Korea’s Ambassador to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun. The parties hope the agreement will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to take practical measures to deepen and expand cooperation with the Republic of Korea in different spheres., namely trade, agriculture and tourism.

In this context special reference was made to the perspectives of establishment of cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking about domestic development, the acting Foreign Minister highlighted Armenia’s commitment to fight corruption and reinforce the judicial system. He attached importance to the implementation of exchange programs in the fields of high technologies and innovation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues and the ways of their solution. The parties attached importance to the need to solve issues exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of internationally recognized formats.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

17:43, 19 Oct 2018

Armenia's acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

16:54, 19 Oct 2018

Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

15:45, 19 Oct 2018

Yerevan hosts exhibition dedicated to Germany's National Day

14:59, 19 Oct 2018

Prime Minister's election on the agenda of Parliament's October 24 sitting

12:49, 19 Oct 2018

6th International Khachaturian Festival kicks off in Yerevan

11:14, 19 Oct 2018

ANCA Supporters Across the Garden State Strongly Back Menendez

10:21, 19 Oct 2018

EU ready for a new era in relations with Armenia

19:36, 18 Oct 2018

Artsakh President visits the border

18:27, 18 Oct 2018

Narek Hakhnazaryan plays at a concert in Geneva dedicated to Aznavour

17:54, 18 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

Armenia's acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

Yerevan hosts exhibition dedicated to Germany's National Day

Prime Minister's election on the agenda of Parliament's October 24 sitting

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia