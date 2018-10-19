Armenia’s acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will lead a delegation to Lebanon for a two-day working visit.

During the visit Nikol Pashinyan will have meeting with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Harriri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The acting Prime Minister will also meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Lebanon and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

He will visit Armenian religious-cultural centers and educational institutions in Beirut.